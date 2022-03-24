Arozarena, Álvarez, Bichette among 16 whose deals renewed

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Rookie of the Year winners Randy Arozarena and Yordan Álvarez and All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette were among 16 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements. Arozarena, the outfielder voted the 2021 AL Rookie award, was given a $716,600 salary while in the major leagues by Tampa Bay. That is up from $581,200 last season. Álvarez, the Houston designated hitter and outfielder voted a unanimous winner of the 2019 AL award, was given a $764,600 salary, up from $609,000 last year. Bichette was given a $723,550 salary by Toronto, up from $587,800 last year.