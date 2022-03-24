Baffert switches 4 Kentucky Derby hopefuls to other trainers

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Bob Baffert has transferred four of his promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers, which will allow them to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby while the Hall of Fame trainer appeals his 90-day suspension. Baffert transferred Messier, Doppelganger and McLaren Vale to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is based at Santa Anita. Blackadder was sent to Kentucky to train under Rudolphe Brisset. All four colts are owned by SF Racing LLC and others. The moves came four days after a Kentucky judge denied Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4.