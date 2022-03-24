Braves hard-throwing rookie Strider a contender for rotation

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Hard-throwing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider, who made his major league debut with Atlanta late last season as a reliever, is being considered for one of the open spots in the Braves rotation. General manager Alex Anthopoulos says Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa “are the front-runners” for spots in the rotation behind Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson. Anthopoulos included Strider, regarded as a possible future closer, with Kyle Muller and Tucker Davidson as others competing for rotation spots. Strider’s fastball has been timed at 100 mph. He allowed one run in two late-season relief appearances with Atlanta.