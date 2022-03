INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published March 23, 2022, about the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s support of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Holcomb said the IHSAA’s existing gender policy “falls short.” The governor was referring to the language in the vetoed bill, not the IHSAA policy.