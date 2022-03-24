Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires at 39

LONDON (AP) — Former England striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 39. It ends a 22-year professional career. Defoe scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country and was in England’s squad for the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012. He played at club level for English teams West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland as well as Rangers in Scotland. Defoe is the ninth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 162 goals in 496 appearances. The final appearance of his career saw him come on as a substitute for Sunderland in a 0-0 draw at Lincoln in a third-division match on Saturday.