Hegerberg back in Norway women’s squad after 5 years away

OSLO (AP) — Ada Hegerberg is returning to the Norwegian national team for the first time since 2017. The 26-year-old striker is widely regarded as one of the best players in women’s soccer. She hasn’t played for her country since deciding to rule herself out of selection because of what she perceived to be a general disregard for the women’s game in Norway. Her stance meant she missed the 2019 World Cup. She is the first ever female winner of the Ballon d’Or. Hegerberg was sidelined for 21 months because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2020.