Hill, Armstead arrive in Miami with high hopes for Dolphins

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is fast on the field, fast with his words and fast at making a first impression. The wide receiver who calls himself “Cheetah” raved about new coach Mike McDaniel, revealed that the record-setting value of his new contract nearly made him cry and challenged teammates to footraces. The Dolphins hope he’s going to win more than sprints. Miami introduced the biggest two names from its offseason and free-agency makeover — Hill and offensive lineman Terron Armstead — on Thursday. Neither made any effort to hide their belief that the Dolphins are poised to take big steps forward this fall.