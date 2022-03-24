New Virginia women’s basketball coach says ‘we can win here’

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Amaka Agugua-Hamilton says there is no reason why Virginia can’t be a winner again in women’s basketball. The former Missouri State coach was introduced on the court at John Paul Jones Arena beneath banners hanging in the rafters heralding a strong women’s basketball history. Agugua-Hamilton compiled a 74-15 record in three season with the Lady Bears, leading them to Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles in 2020 and 2021 and the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Her team was 26-4 in her first season would have been tourney-bound in not for the pandemic canceling the event.