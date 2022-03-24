Players push Paris Olympics to find a new basketball venue

PARIS (AP) — Criticism from French national team players about a basketball venue planned for the 2024 Paris Olympics has led to a search for a replacement. NBA players Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert helped France win a silver medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. They have been unhappy about the choice of Hall 6 at the Parc des Expositions for preliminary round games in the men’s and women’s tournaments. They cited the ceiling being too low. Paris organizers and basketball governing body FIBA say the search will likely take several months.