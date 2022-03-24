TIPPING OFF: Peacocks looking to strut their stuff vs Purdue

By The Associated Press

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks look to keep their surprise run in the NCAA Tournament going when they play Purdue in the East Region semifinal in Philadelphia. The Peacocks are the third No. 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 and are trying to become the first to get to the Elite Eight. UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., who sprained his right ankle last week, hopes to play against No. 8 seed North Carolina. Providence coach Ed Cooley says the game against No. 1 seed Kansas in Chicago is a great opportunity. He wishes his team could play more big-name teams.