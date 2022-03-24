Ukrainian women’s soccer club adjusts to life in Germany

By DANIEL NIEMANN

Associated Press

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The players of Ukrainian women’s soccer club FC Kryvbas are living and training in Germany after being forced to leave their home when Russia invaded. A former youth player helped them link up with Bundesliga club Cologne and they are using the German team’s facilities. Players say they are glad they have managed to stay together but it’s hard to keep their thoughts on soccer when their families are hiding from air strikes in bomb shelters back in Ukraine.