Watson visits Browns as 2nd grand jury declines to indict

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A second grand jury in Texas has declined to indict Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following an investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions. Grand jurors in Brazoria County, Texas, had listened to evidence related to a criminal complaint filed by one of the 22 women. Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said that “after a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence,” the grand jury on Thursday “declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes.” Earlier this month, another grand jury in neighboring Houston declined to indict Watson. Watson has denied the allegations, which were made when he was with the Houston Texans.