Argentina cheers for Messi in win over Venezuela

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in the remaining match of the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifying. Lionel Messi — who was recently booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans — appeared pleased after scoring the third goal and receiving strong home support at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires. Nico Gonzalez and Ángel di Maria scored earlier goals. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region’s four direct spots in Qatar. Fifth place, which qualifies for an international playoff with an Asian team, is still in play among Peru, Colombia and Chile.