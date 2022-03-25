F1 continues racing despite nearby fire following an attack

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Despite a raging fire at a nearby oil depot following an attack, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has maintained business as usual. The Formula One race on Sunday is also expected to go ahead. Yemen’s Houthis rebels have acknowledged they launched attacks on the kingdom. Saudi Arabia state TV says there was a “hostile operation” that targeted the Jiddah oil depot, which erupted in flames during the first practice about 11 kilometers from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Despite this, the second practice was delayed by just 15 minutes following a meeting between drivers, team principals, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport governing body FIA. Another meeting is expected later Friday between Domenicali and team principals.