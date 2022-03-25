F1 drivers discuss safety concerns ahead of Saudi Arabia GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula One appeared on schedule to race Sunday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after nearly four hours of meetings to discuss attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis rebels. The 20 drivers met several times in talks that stretched well past 2 a.m. at the track. The Houthis rebels acknowledged the attacks on an oil depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the F1 circuit. There was no immediate statement from F1 or the FIA, the governing body, but also no indication Sunday’s race would be canceled. Conversations between drivers, team principals and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali centered on safety and security conditions.