F1 in Saudi Arabia shifts from human rights to rebel attacks

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hours after Formula One drivers voiced concerns about a race already dogged by human rights issues, Saudi Arabia’s war with Yemen landed on F1’s doorstep when Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot near the glittering Saudi track where they were racing. Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted the same fuel depot that had been attacked in recent days. The North Jiddah Bulk Plant is about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the gleaming Jiddah track hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Earlier the topic of conversation shifted from racing to human rights issues with Saudi Arabia hosting another race two weeks after a mass execution of 81 people. Lewis Hamilton and other drivers expressed their concerns.