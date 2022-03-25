Green has 22, Rockets cruise to 125-106 win over Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jalen Green had 23 points including five 3-pointers and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead before coasting to a 125-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jae’Sean Tate added 17 points and the win snapped Houston’s 11-game losing streak on the road. It was the first of two games at the Moda Center against the Rockets on consecutive nights. Neither team is in the playoff picture. Trendon Watford had 19 points for the Blazers who have won just two of their last 14 games.