Lionel Messi ponders future after Argentina beats Venezuela

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi says he will reconsider his future in the sport later this year. His comments came after Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in the remaining match of the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifying. Messi told media after the match, “I don’t know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things.” The World Cup will be played in November and December when Messi will be 35. Nico Gonzalez, Ángel di Maria and Messi scored goals in the qualifying match. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region’s four direct spots in Qatar.