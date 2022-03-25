Madrid’s Hazard to undergo surgery to remove plate from leg

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove a plate in his right leg. The 31-year-old Hazard has played sparingly for Madrid this season. The surgery will rule him out from facing former club Chelsea next month in the Champions League. Madrid says in that “in the coming days” Hazard “will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.” It appears the operation is related to the surgery he underwent in 2020 to deal with his unsatisfactory recovery from a broken right ankle in 2019.