Murray State brings Prohm back as Racers men’s hoops coach

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Steve Prohm is back at Murray State for a second stint as its men’s basketball coach. The coach said in a release Friday he is “excited and grateful” for the chance to return to Murray State. He is taking over the program as the Racers prepare to join the Missouri Valley Conference in July. Prohnm replaces Matt McMahon, his former assistant who left for LSU earlier this week after guiding Murray State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed. Prohm had a 104-29 record during his first tenure with the Racers from 2011-15 and won two Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships. He spent six seasons at Iowa State, winning two Big 12 Conference Tournament titles and making NCAA appearances.