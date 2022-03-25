Pirates’ Bednar looks to build on his strong rookie season

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pirates reliever and Pittsburgh-area native David Bednar looks to build on a fine rookie season and will likely serve as the rebuilding team’s closer. Bednar had a 2.23 ERA in 61 games and 77 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings last year after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a trade. He also won the Steve Blass Award, symbolic of the Pirates’ top pitcher, from the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.