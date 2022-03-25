Rahm, Morikawa lead the group of 16 into Match Play weekend

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sixteen players have made it to the weekend in the Dell Technologies Match Play. They arrived in very different manners. Jon Rahm lost his match and still advanced. Scottie Scheffler needed only 14 holes to beat Matt Fitzpatrick. And then he had to go six holes of a playoff against Fitzpatrick to beat him again. Takumi Kanaya and Will Zalatoris had similar outcomes, but shorter playoffs. Zalatoris used his putter to take down Viktor Hovland. The fourth round is Saturday morning followed by the quarterfinals.