Swiatek clinches No. 1 ranking, moves on at Miami Open

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Iga Swiatek started her week by deciding that she wanted to set her sights on becoming the No. 1 player in the world, without knowing how long that quest would take. A few days and one surprising retirement by Ashleigh Barty later, mission accomplished. Women’s tennis has a new name atop its rankings, a 20-year-old who becomes the first Polish player to hold that distinction. Swiatek’s ascension was clinched Friday night with a win over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round of the Miami Open.