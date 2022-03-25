TIPPING OFF: Coach K win away from record 13th Final Four

By The Associated Press

Mike Krzyzewski would pass famed UCLA coach John Wooden for most Final Four appearances if No. 2 seed Duke can beat fourth-seeded Arkansas in the West Region final in San Francisco. The late Wooden and the retiring Coach K are tied with 12 trips each to the national semifinals. The game will be the first meeting of the teams since the Razorbacks beat the Blue Devils in the 1994 championship game. Villanova’s Collin Gillespie says he’s OK to play in the South Region final against Houston after banging up his left knee against Michigan.