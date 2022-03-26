F1 racing underway in Saudi Arabia day after nearby attack

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula One drivers have taken to the track in Saudi Arabia as scheduled after receiving “detailed assurances” of their safety a day after an attack on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. F1 confirmed racing would go ahead with the third practice and qualifying session on Saturday followed by Sunday’s race despite the attack on an oil depot located about 11 kilometers from the racetrack. Friday’s attack happened during the first practice, and the 20 drivers met in talks that stretched past 2 a.m. to discuss safety concerns. F1’s statement says the Saudi Arabian race “will continue as scheduled” after “discussions with all the teams and drivers.” F1 adds that the Saudi government authorities and security agencies gave “detailed assurances that the event is secure.”