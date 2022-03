By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The Grapefruit League debut of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been pushed back another day in order to give him more time to hone his swing, manager Oliver Marmol said on Saturday. Molina had been scheduled to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. Molina is now scheduled to make his debut on Monday against Houston.