Irving indicates he plans on staying with Brooklyn Nets

MIAMI (AP) — Kyrie Irving is finally going to play a home game for Brooklyn again on Sunday. And he apparently intends to play home games with the Nets for years to come. Irving told reporters Saturday following Brooklyn’s game-day shootaround practice in Miami that he feels comfortable being a member of the Nets and that he wants to remain teammates with Kevin Durant. Irving holds a $36.5 million player option for next season. He could opt out and sign a five-year contract worth as much as $246 million this coming summer, if the Nets offer such a deal.