Keselowski confident he can recover from huge NASCAR penalty

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Keselowski is optimistic he can overcome a knee-buckling penalty that potentially ended any championship chances a mere five races into his first season as a Cup team owner. NASCAR this week said an inspection uncovered an illegal modification to the No. 6 Ford. It’s considered a major violation of Next Gen rules that prohibit alterations to vendor-supplied parts. Keselowski was docked 100 points and plummeted from 16th in the current standings to 35th. He goes into Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas as the lowest ranked full-time Cup Series driver. He believes winning a race will get him back into playoff contention.