Kisner, Scheffler making Sunday a habit in Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kevin Kisner is back in the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play. So is Scottie Scheffer. Kisner worked his match-play magic in the fourth round by rallying from 3 down with four holes to play to beat Adam Scott. He had an easier time in the afternoon by beating Will Zalatoris. Scheffler lost in the championship last year to Billy Horschel, and the Texas returned the favor by beating him in the mornring. Scheffler then beat Seamus Power. The semifinals feature Scheffler against Dustin Johnson, while Kisner takes on Corey Conners of Canada.