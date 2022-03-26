Nets add to Miami’s misery, rolling past Heat 110-95

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, Seth Curry added 17 and the Brooklyn Nets overwhelmed Miami 110-95 on Saturday night, sending the Heat to their season-worst fourth consecutive loss. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn, which got 11 points from Kyrie Irving — who will play his first home game of the season for the Nets on Sunday — and 10 from Nic Claxton. Bam Adebayo scored 14 for Miami, which trailed by as many as 37 — its biggest deficit of the season. The Heat were without coach Erik Spoelstra, who missed the game because of a family matter.