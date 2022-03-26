New Reds OF Pham treating this season as ‘revenge tour’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have signed free agent outfielder Tommy Pham, trying to boost a spot where a pair of All-Stars no longer play. Right fielder Nick Castellanos signed this month with Philadelphia as a free agent and left fielder Jesse Winker was traded to Seattle. The 34-year-old Pham joined the Reds less than two weeks before opening day. Pham says he’s treating this season as a “revenge tour.” Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right. Pham is an eight-year veteran, spending the last two with the San Diego Padres. He hit .229 last year with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 49 RBIs, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases.