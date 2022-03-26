Perez in pole for Saudi Arabian GP day after nearby attack

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Perez took his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand as Formula One raced on amid heavy scrutiny, the day after an attack on a nearby oil depot. The focus was on why F1 went ahead with racing despite the attack on the depot about 11 kilometers from the track. Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken on human rights and other issues. But this time he said little about the collective decision to race other than he’s eager to get home. He qualified in a dismal 16th place. Haas driver Mick Schumacher crashed heavily but his team said he was physically fine as he went by helicopter to hospital for precautionary checks.