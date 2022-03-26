Raptors-Pacers game resumes after evacuation due to fire

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night restarted at 9:30 p.m., about 70 minutes after it was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands. During the first quarter, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling. Later, another section was cleared as the game continued. Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out of one of the speakers. Eventually, the building was evacuated at the order of Toronto Fire Services.