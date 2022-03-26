Reds sign Pham to boost an outfield now minus 2 All-Stars

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have signed free agent outfielder Tommy Pham, trying to boost a spot where a pair of All-Stars no longer play. Nick Castellanos signed this month with Philadelphia as a free agent and left fielder Jesse Winker was traded to Seattle. Reds manager David Bell says will be a big part of the lineup. The 34-year-old Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right. Pham is an eight-year veteran, spending the last two with the San Diego Padres. He hit .229 last year with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 49 RBIs, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases.