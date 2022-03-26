Spain beats Albania in return to Barcelona after 18 years

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has received a warm welcome in its return to Catalonia and responded by beating Albania 2-1 in its first match in Barcelona in 18 years. Dani Olmo scored a 90th-minute winner to give La Roja the victory in front of more than 35,000 packing Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium. It was Spain’s first of two friendlies during the international break and coach Luis Enrique experimented ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this year. Spain next hosts Iceland in A Coruña on Tuesday. Spain’s last game in Barcelona was in 2004.