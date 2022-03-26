Zane Smith wins Truck Series race at COTA in double overtime

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Zane Smith inherited the Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime. Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps and was headed toward the win until the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch. All three trucks were side-by-side as the drivers dove into a turn. Unable to maneuver through, the trucks slid off course and Smith shot past the leaders to steal the win.