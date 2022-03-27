Alex Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks’ 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had 18 each. Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as he tried to drive. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 27 points, and Cunningham added 18.