Delhi Capitals recover to beat Mumbai Indians in IPL

Mumbai, India (AP) — Axar Patel smacked 38 not out off 17 balls as Delhi Capitals recovered to beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets with 10 balls to spare in their Indian Premier League opener. Delhi scored 179-6 in 18.2 overs for its third straight league-stage victory over Mumbai in the IPL. Patel hit two fours and three sixes. He put on 75 off only 30 balls for the unbroken seventh wicket with Lalit Yadav, who was 48 not out off 38 deliveries. Yadav and Patel had come together with 74 runs needed off 40 balls. Opener Ishan Kishan’s 81 not out off 48 balls had helped Mumbai Indians reach 177-5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat at Brabourne Stadium.