Malkin’s hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on its way to the franchise’s first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.