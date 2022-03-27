Trackhouse succeeded in build of new-look winning race team

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ross Chastain was testing in Delaware when he received an ominous text from a friend indicating Justin Marks had bought Chip Ganassi Racing and his job was in danger. Marks never thought so and retained both Chastain and crew chief Phil Surgen in a turn-key purchase of a competitive second team for Trackhouse Racing. All but 13 of the 128 Trackhouse employees stayed from Ganassi and celebrated the first win for Chastain and the reshaped organization. Marks has been bullish in the two years since he became one of NASCAR’s youngest owners. The former driver turned 41 two days before Sunday’s win.