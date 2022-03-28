Skip to Content
Austria coach stepping down after failing to reach World Cup

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Austria coach Franco Foda says he will leave his position after the friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday after failing to lead his team to the World Cup. Foda used a news conference to suddenly announce his imminent departure. He said the time was right to leave because “we couldn’t fulfill our big dream.” Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semifinals of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday. Foda says “I’ve had a lot of thoughts over the past few days and I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup.” Foda was hired as Austria coach late in 2017.

