McLeod scores 2, Oilers top Arizona for 7 straight home wins

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan McLeod had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1. Connor McDavid, Warren Foegele, Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won seven straight home games. Mikko Koskinen finished with 31 saves. Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who lost their sixth straight and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 20-41-5. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves. Josef Korenar came out to start the third in the Arizona net and finished with six saves.