Miami casino works to save beloved jai alai from extinction

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A group of committed enthusiasts in Miami is doing all it can to save jai alai, the world’s fastest ball sport. What could be jai alai’s curtain call is playing out at Magic City Casino, the last place the game is played as a professional sport. Live wagering, which long drove the sport, has dried up in the era of YouTube and online gambling. And many of the game’s top players who used to make the journey across the Atlantic are no longer playing, leaving a void that a roster of local talent is hard-pressed to fill.