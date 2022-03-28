New coach Marcus Freeman liking his first Irish spring

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame and first-year coach Marcus Freeman are getting know each other. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees returns on a staff that has eight new faces, including Freeman’s successor at defensive coordinator in Al Golden. There’s also a battle for the No. 1 quarterback spot as sophomore Tyler Buchner and junior Drew Pyne duel to replace Jack Coan. Notre Dame finished last season 11-2. The spring game is April 23.