Osaka makes Miami quarterfinals, says she’s more grateful

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Making the quarterfinals at a tournament used to be no big deal for Naomi Osaka. It was only a shock if it didn’t happen. Things are a bit different now. The former world No. 1 has made it through to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open. It’s just the second time she’s managed to advance that deep in any tournament over the last year. Osaka beat Alison Riske of the U.S. 6-3, 6-4 and moved into a round-of-eight matchup with Danielle Collins.