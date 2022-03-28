Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Phils’ Girardi says April pitching to be battle of attrition

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi feels pitching around the majors during the month of April will be a battle of attrition. The Phillies open the regular season at home on April 8 against the Oakland Athletics, the first of 13 straight days of games. Girardi said it’s a concern for every organization in the game with the shortened spring training and a tough one for the Phillies with their early-season schedule. Teams are expected to have expanded rosters from 26 to 28 players in April, which would allow Girardi to have 15 active pitchers.

Associated Press

