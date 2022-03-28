Rebuilding Orioles get glimpse at the future

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The rebuilding Baltimore Orioles got a glimpse at their future over the final three innings of a 7-1 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Monday and it didn’t start well when D.L. Hall’s first pitch was high and inside and wound up hitting the backstop. But the 23-year old left-hander rebounded to strike out Mickey Moniak, then fanned Adam Haseley, and induced a flyball from Nick Maton that 22-year old Colton Cowser caught in center field. First baseman Coby Mayo. shortstop Joey Ortiz and second baseman Jordan Westburg were also among the group of 23 or younger players getting a look.