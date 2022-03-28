Siakam scores 40 points, Raptors beat Celtics 115-112 in OT

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 115-112 in overtime. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 14 points apiece, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. each had 12, and Scottie Barnes added 10 before fouling out as Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak against the Celtics. Playing without forwards Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum and centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games. Marcus Smart had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Grant Williams scored 17, and Derrick White had 15 for Boston.