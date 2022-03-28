Tennessee showing no weaknesses while building 23-1 start

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Tennessee has mostly gone unchallenged while winning 23 of its first 24 games. The Vols have won 15 straight and are the new No. 1 team in three polls this week. Yale’s Jake Gehri slugged an Ivy League-record four home runs, including two grand slams, and had 11 RBIs against Princeton on Sunday. Michigan set a Big Ten record with four straight home runs against Nebraska on Friday. Texas Tech’s Kurt Wilson stole home for the winning run against Texas on Friday and hit a grand slam for a walk-off win over the Longhorns on Sunday.