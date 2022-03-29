Bolivians upset with Brazil coach over altitude comment

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite complained about playing a World Cup qualifier in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the host country. Brazil was taking on Bolivia in a match that wouldn’t change their World Cup destinies — the visitors had already secured their spot in Qatar and the hosts were playing for pride. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales and former forward Marco Etcheverry are among the critics of the Brazilian coach. Brazil won 4-0 despite fielding a a below-strength team without suspended Neymar and Vinicius Jr.